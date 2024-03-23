Beeping eggs sound the call for fun at Easter egg hunt in Cobb

Credit: Steve Schaefer / Credit: Steve Schaefer /

The department got the idea from the International Association of Bomb Technicians and Investigators when one of the technicians created the beeping egg so his visually impaired daughter could participate in an egg hunt, Duncan said.

Shaunna Rollison brought her daughter Bri’ehl Rollison, 11, to the event.

“Other events, the kids are literally running her over and she doesn’t find any eggs,” Rollison said. “Of course everybody’s in a rush and this gives her time and space to kind of listen and use the skills that she has to have some fun, and nobody’s running her over.”

Bri’ehl is legally blind and can see when she finds a line of sight, Rollison said. The beeping helped her. She picked up all of the eggs the officer placed down — about 25 of them.

Kimberly Cook, 6, was at the egg hunt with her dad and grandmother, Cindy Chambers. Kimberly is completely blind, her grandmother said, so she relies on her hearing and touch.

“It’s very meaningful because we love to hear her laugh, and it’s so nice for the community to do something for children who do have special needs,” Chambers said.

“The fact that she enjoyed it means a lot,” said Casey Cook, her dad.

Duncan said the department wants the event to reach more families.

“Every year we try to make it bigger. The plan is to continue to go forward every year and make this an annual event,” Duncan said.