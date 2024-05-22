Clayton sheriff’s race headed to runoff in countywide leadership shakeup

The sheriff’s results mirrored those of many others Tuesday night, which saw most of the competitive races end in what appeared to be runoffs. Almost all of the candidates were Democrats in a county that has a very small population of Republicans. Because of that, the winners of the runoff will win the office in all but one race.

The election comes as Clayton is going through a realignment of its leadership. Three of the county’s top leaders — Turner and Commissioners Alieka Anderson and Felicia Franklin — are leaving their seats to compete for new offices, opening up their positions to possible newcomers.

Anderson, for instance, will face former Tax Commissioner Terry Baskin in a runoff for the position of chair of the Clayton Commission.

In District 1, candidate Alaina Reeves was leading the race for that seat, but not by enough to win it outright. She appeared on track to face Eddie Gordon in the runoff for the position, which was formerly held by Anderson.

District 3 candidate Tashe Allen, wife of Clayton County Sheriff Levon Allen, will face former teacher Attania Jean-Funny in the runoff for the seat formerly held by Franklin.

The winner of that race will face Republican David Hamrick in November in the general election. Hamrick, one of the few Republicans to compete in heavily Democratic Clayton County, had no competition in his race.