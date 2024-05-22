Cobb County chair, commissioner, sheriff fend off primary challengers

Credit: Elijah Nouvelage Credit: Elijah Nouvelage

District 4 Commissioner Monique Sheffield also defeated her primary challenger. Because she does not have any Republican challengers, it appears she has secured her next term in office.

The District 2 commission race, which had five Democrats, will now head to a runoff between Jaha Howard and Taniesha Whorton, who received 33% and 23% of the votes respectively. None of the candidates won 50% of the vote needed to avoid a runoff election, which will take place June 18.

The District 2 race could be impacted by ongoing litigation over the county’s district map after one individual was disqualified because she does not live in the district under the county map. She does live in the district under the state-drawn map, which many contend is the lawful map of the county.

Explore Georgia Supreme Court dismisses case challenging Cobb electoral map

Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens sailed to victory against his challenger and will likely face off against Republican primary winner David Cavender in November. Superior Court Clerk Connie Taylor received a majority in her race despite facing three primary challengers. She will face Republican Deborah Dance in November. Current District 2 Commissioner Jerica Richardson lost her lofty bid for U.S. Congressional District 6 against U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath by a wide margin.