Giuliani barred from accusing Fulton County election workers of fraud
Cobb County chair, commissioner, sheriff fend off primary challengers

Cobb DA Flynn Broady loses reelection bid, ousted by Sonya Allen
Cathy Anderson (left) goes over some last minute preparation with poll manager, Alex (right) at the polling place at the Park Tavern located at 500 10th Street NE in Atlanta on Tuesday, May 21, 2024. (John Spink/AJC)

Credit: John Spink/AJC

Cathy Anderson (left) goes over some last minute preparation with poll manager, Alex (right) at the polling place at the Park Tavern located at 500 10th Street NE in Atlanta on Tuesday, May 21, 2024. (John Spink/AJC)
By
15 minutes ago

In unofficial election results Tuesday night, most Cobb County Democratic incumbents won their primaries, including the commission chairwoman, District 4 commissioner and sheriff, in unofficial results Tuesday night.

Cobb’s major upset of the night came as Sonya Allen appeared to oust District Attorney Flynn Broady by about 10% of the vote. Results are unofficial until certified by the Board of Elections, but 100% of the precincts have reported. No Republicans are running for DA.

Chairwoman Lisa Cupid easily defeated challenger Shelia Edwards with nearly 70% of the vote. She will face Republican Kay Morgan in November.

Lisa Cupid, Chairwoman of the Cobb County Board of Commissioners, delivers the Cobb County State of the County address at the Cobb Galleria Center on Thursday, May 16, 2024, in Atlanta. (Elijah Nouvelage for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Elijah Nouvelage

Credit: Elijah Nouvelage

District 4 Commissioner Monique Sheffield also defeated her primary challenger. Because she does not have any Republican challengers, it appears she has secured her next term in office.

The District 2 commission race, which had five Democrats, will now head to a runoff between Jaha Howard and Taniesha Whorton, who received 33% and 23% of the votes respectively. None of the candidates won 50% of the vote needed to avoid a runoff election, which will take place June 18.

The District 2 race could be impacted by ongoing litigation over the county’s district map after one individual was disqualified because she does not live in the district under the county map. She does live in the district under the state-drawn map, which many contend is the lawful map of the county.

Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens sailed to victory against his challenger and will likely face off against Republican primary winner David Cavender in November. Superior Court Clerk Connie Taylor received a majority in her race despite facing three primary challengers. She will face Republican Deborah Dance in November. Current District 2 Commissioner Jerica Richardson lost her lofty bid for U.S. Congressional District 6 against U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath by a wide margin.

Taylor Croft is the Cobb County government reporter on the local news team.

