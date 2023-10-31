What Halloween costumes are hot in Georgia?

The Peach State still flips out over America’s favorite flapper, but ‘90s nostalgia is tops in trends

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Local News
By
17 minutes ago

She may be a nonagenarian, but Betty Boop’s still a Halloween hottie.

The 93-year-old flapper girl, who’s been kicking up her cartoon high heels since 1930, is among the most searched-for costumes in Georgia. But it’s North West, daughter of rapper Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, who’s Numero Uno when it comes to influencing this year’s Halloween haute couture in the Peach State.

North, 10, and her mom posted a pre-Halloween photo of themselves in throwback threads, according to People.com, dressed as the characters Dionne (North) and Cher (Kim K.) from the 1995 movie “Clueless,” turning Georgians mad for Dionne’s and Cher’s signature plaid.

Credit: Sony Pictures

Credit: Sony Pictures

Everything old is new again where trick-or-treating is concerned this year, according to the National Retail Federation’s top 10 list of costumes. Spider-Man, still spry at 61, tops the NRF’s list, while Batman, Barbie, Mario and Wednesday Addams round out the character costume bunch. All except Mario can get AARP discounts.

Hot on Spidey’s webbed heels are even older classics: princesses, ghosts and witches. In the world of adult costumes, witches and vampires lead the pack with Barbie coming in third.

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

“Sixty-nine percent of those celebrating Halloween plan to buy costumes, up from 67% last year,” the NRF says. “Total spending on costumes is expected to reach a record $4.1 billion, up from $3.6 billion in 2022.”

With a record 73% of people surveyed by NRF saying they’ll take part in some kind of Halloween-related activity this year, it’s a safe bet plenty of Boops and Barbies may be hitching rides in a few Batmobiles — or at least flagging down a broom or two.

About the Author

Mandi Albright is an audience specialist with the AJC's Digital Presentation team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Kemp meets with Israeli delegation, makes his support clear in war with Hamas1h ago

Credit: Richard Watkins

5O YEARS OF HIP-HOP
Atlanta’s LGBTQ+ community tackles hip-hop’s toxic masculinity
3h ago

Braves, former slugger Jorge Soler sued by fan injured during 2021 World Series
4h ago

Credit: Georgia Bureau of Investigation

Stray bullet kills former Paulding high school soccer star in South Georgia
7h ago

Credit: Georgia Bureau of Investigation

Stray bullet kills former Paulding high school soccer star in South Georgia
7h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton

Jacob Wilkins, son of Dominique, commits to Georgia, can wear dad’s No. 21
10m ago
The Latest

Credit: cus

Kennesaw’s Jack Cooper making a $2 billion bid for bankrupt Yellow
13h ago
Noah’s Ark leaders to be tried in February on animal cruelty charges
Ga. allegedly asked judges to consider detaining special needs kids
Featured

Chandler LeCroy’s estate denies liability in fatal UGA crash
11h ago
Atlanta drivers: When should you leave work to get home for trick-or-treat?
12h ago
Move over, Michelin, Atlanta just got Keith Lee’d
19h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top