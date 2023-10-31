What Halloween costumes are hot in Georgia?

The 93-year-old flapper girl, who’s been kicking up her cartoon high heels since 1930, is among the most searched-for costumes in Georgia. But it’s North West, daughter of rapper Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, who’s Numero Uno when it comes to influencing this year’s Halloween haute couture in the Peach State.

North, 10, and her mom posted a pre-Halloween photo of themselves in throwback threads, according to People.com, dressed as the characters Dionne (North) and Cher (Kim K.) from the 1995 movie “Clueless,” turning Georgians mad for Dionne’s and Cher’s signature plaid.

Credit: Sony Pictures Credit: Sony Pictures

Everything old is new again where trick-or-treating is concerned this year, according to the National Retail Federation’s top 10 list of costumes. Spider-Man, still spry at 61, tops the NRF’s list, while Batman, Barbie, Mario and Wednesday Addams round out the character costume bunch. All except Mario can get AARP discounts.

Hot on Spidey’s webbed heels are even older classics: princesses, ghosts and witches. In the world of adult costumes, witches and vampires lead the pack with Barbie coming in third.

Credit: TNS Credit: TNS

“Sixty-nine percent of those celebrating Halloween plan to buy costumes, up from 67% last year,” the NRF says. “Total spending on costumes is expected to reach a record $4.1 billion, up from $3.6 billion in 2022.”

With a record 73% of people surveyed by NRF saying they’ll take part in some kind of Halloween-related activity this year, it’s a safe bet plenty of Boops and Barbies may be hitching rides in a few Batmobiles — or at least flagging down a broom or two.