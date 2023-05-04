Exclusive: VA investigating shooter’s mental health care

The highest levels of Veterans Affairs are examining whether there were any gaps in mental health care for a veteran who is accused of killing one woman and injuring four others in a Midtown medical office, according to a source with knowledge of the talks.
Shooting suspect Deion Patterson had been treated at the Atlanta VA in Decatur for mental health problems since March, according to a second source at the Atlanta VA who reviewed his internal records. He had a video appointment with the VA on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m., according to the source — more than two hours after he opened fire at a Northside Hospital Midtown medical office building.
Patterson and his mother were on their way to an in-person appointment at Northside Midtown Medical office building when the shooting took place, according to police. Investigators say the 24-year-old opened fire in the waiting room of the medical office, shooting five women before leading various law enforcement agencies on an eight-hour manhunt that ended in Cobb County.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is not naming its sources at the VA because they could be fired for speaking out. Both spoke on the condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to speak publicly about individual medical records or the internal investigation.
According to one source and a copy of the appointments reviewed by the AJC, Patterson had two mental health appointments in March: the first was in-person and the second was a video call. He had two more appointments in April, one in-person appointment, which he never showed up to, and a final in-person meeting with VA medical workers on April 27th. The source said his medical records showed his mother, Minyone Patterson, came with him to that final appointment, asking specifically for an Ativan prescription for her son.
The source told the AJC that he was instead prescribed another drug to treat anxiety. In an interview with The Associated Press, Minyone Patterson said her son wanted Ativan but his Veterans Affairs medical team declined to give it to him, fearing he could become addicted.
The VA declined to comment officially on specifics of Patterson’s treatment, saying they could not divulge personal medical information.
“We are horrified and saddened to hear of the active shooter situation in Atlanta,” VA Press Secretary Terrence Hayes said in a statement late Wednesday night. “Due to patient privacy, we cannot discuss the Veteran’s personal information without written consent.”
Patterson, who was discharged from the U.S. Coast Guard in January, wanted to be prescribed the anti-anxiety medication Ativan, Minyone Patterson told his doctor, according to the person who reviewed the records.
“Those families, those families,” she told the AP, starting to sob. “They’re hurting because they wouldn’t give my son his damn Ativan. Those families lost their loved ones because he had a mental break because they wouldn’t listen to me.”
The AJC reported in late April that thousands of mental health calls to the Atlanta VA have gone unanswered over the past year, according to a recent whistleblower complaint. The complaint, which was obtained by the AJC, alleges that out of roughly 22,000 mental health calls that were made to the Atlanta VA Health Care System over a 12-month period ending in January, about 7,200 went unanswered. The reason, according to the complaint made to the VA office of the inspector general, is that the VA’s Human Resources Department is slow in hiring applicants who can answer the phones. The VA is investigating that complaint.
The whistleblower complaint comes as government officials are bringing increased pressure to improve mental health services for military veterans in Georgia and across the nation. The federal government is doling out money towards suicide prevention, and Georgia lawmakers recently passed a bill that would improve mental health access for veterans in far-flung areas of the state.
But veterans and advocates say the basic systems in place to treat the mental health of thousands of veterans in Georgia are broken.
There is a shortage of therapists in the VA who can treat military veterans in the state, meaning the mental health services are very limited, Jim Lindenmayer, director and founder of the Cherokee County Homeless Veterans Program previously told the AJC. There’s also frequent staff turnover, Lindenmayer said, meaning that even those veterans who are able to secure services often are getting inconsistent care as they switch therapists. He’s even spoken with veterans who have made appointments and the therapists don’t show up.
“Calls are canceled or no one’s there,” said Lindenmayer, whose program serves many veterans who struggle with their mental health. “These veterans have [mental health conditions] that are triggering them already, and the VA is not responsive.”
