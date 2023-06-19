UPDATE: Sandy Springs boil water advisory still in effect

Sandy Springs residents are still asked to boil their water while Atlanta’s Department of Watershed Management is waiting on confirmation the water is safe after fixing a breach in the area.

The department issued a boil water advisory for residents and businesses shortly after 12 p.m. Sunday while the crews investigated a possible breach on a 48-inch transmission main within the vicinity of Riverside Road and the Don White Memorial Park.

Repairs were completed by 9 a.m. Monday morning, but the advisory is in effect until water samples from the area are cleared of contamination.

Residents should begin to notice water pressure returning, according to the department.

“In order to protect the public from a potential health hazard,” the city said in a news release Sunday, “all residents and property owners that have experienced water outages and/or low water pressures are advised to boil all water prior to use or use bottled water for drinking, cooking, preparing baby food, or brushing teeth.

“The water should be boiled for one minute past a rolling boil. Infants, the elderly, and those with immune deficiencies should be particularly cautious. Do not drink water from public water fountains in the impacted area.”

The department warned residents of surrounding areas to take precautions if they experience low water pressure outside of the directly impacted areas.

“Vigorous hand washing or showers with soap and tap water should be safe for basic personal hygiene,” the city said. “However, if washing hands to prepare food, use boiled (then cooled) water along with handwashing soap.”

“The Department of Watershed Management will follow its flushing protocols for the system as a precaution and has sampled the affected zones to affirm that there is no contamination in the system.”

The Georgia Environmental Protection Division will advise the city on when the boil water advisory can be lifted.