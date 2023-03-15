Exclusive
EXCLUSIVE: Behind the scenes of the Trump grand jury
X

Two Westlake seniors awarded nearly $3 million in scholarships

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
5 minutes ago
Daya Brown and Jaylin Ellison have been accepted to a combined 102 colleges

They’re not just best friends at Westlake High School; they’re also superstar role models. “Role models for everyone. K through 12 and those to come,” Principal Jarvis Adams told WSB-TV Channel 2 Action News.

So why all this attention on high school seniors Daya Brown and Jaylin Ellison? Because, combined, the pair have been accepted to 102 colleges and universities and awarded more than $2.8 million in scholarships. For Ellison, the tally is 48 schools and $1.5 million. For Brown, it’s 54 schools and more than $1.3 million.

ExploreFour Georgia students receive prestigious scholarship

“I’ve really just been very blessed and thankful to myself and all the people in my circle for all this work we’ve been putting in,” said Ellison, who is still deciding between Howard and Vanderbilt.

“I’m very proud of me and my best friend and colleague as we go through this journey together,” Brown, who has decided to attend Duke University, told WSB.

“It really wasn’t about the number of schools I applied to, it was really about making sure that I had options for my parents to really sit back and relax,” Brown told “Good Morning America.” “Student loans are something that I do not want. So this is kind of a gift, both to myself and to them.”

She told GMA she started curating her list of schools when she was a sophomore, then doing the extracurriculars that aligned with the majors she was looking at. As a 16-year-old, she was a staff writer at VoxATL, and then, in August 2021, founded Elom & Co. Productions, which “aims to be a catalyst for emerging creators.”

Ellison, meanwhile, is a screenwriter, film director and director of operations at Elom.

ExploreScholarships open for descendants of Forsyth County racial cleansing

Brown told GMA she will study visual media studies with a minor in journalism at Duke. Her advice to other students starting the college process, she told the show, is “to do the work and do it with happiness.”

“No, it wasn’t easy. Yes, you have to stay up many nights to get the work done if you want the GPA, but at the same time, it wouldn’t feel like such a burden, if it’s your passion,” she said. “I wake up every day, happy about what I do.”

About the Author

Follow Nancy Clanton on twitter

Nancy Clanton writes and edits stories of local interest about health, travel, events and entertainment. She also coordinates coverage and promotion of Pulse, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's digital magazine for nurses in the Southeast. A native of Knoxville and graduate of the University of Tennessee, she has worked at the AJC for 21 years.

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink

‘Flex lanes’ on Ga. 400 to close permanently on Friday3h ago

Credit: RENEE' HANNANS

Hall of Famer Tom Glavine set to return to Braves broadcasts in 2023
3h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Five things learned from Damon Stoudamire’s news conference
4h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

UPDATE: 3 teens charged with murder in Douglas County house party shooting
54m ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

UPDATE: 3 teens charged with murder in Douglas County house party shooting
54m ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Proposal would split Mableton in half
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Cash buyers made up more than half of metro Atlanta home sales in 2022
21h ago
EXCLUSIVE: Emory forms partnership with Pfizer for new COVID drugs
Atlanta opens warming centers for second night
Featured

Credit: Georgia State Unniversity

Rialto, the circa 1916 Downtown theater, adds modern film equipment to host movie...
Timeline: Georgia sheriff Victor Hill's federal trial and sentencing
Watch: Meet the Braves’ new public address announcer
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top