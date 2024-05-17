Metro Atlanta

Two Democrats seek to take Fulton District 2

Two Democrats are vying in the May 21 primary election to run this fall against Bob Ellis, the Republican who holds the District 2 seat on the Fulton County Commission.

Megan Harris is a financial services professional. A native of Atlanta, she began working for Bank of America in 2006 while seeking a bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of West Georgia, subsequently earning an MBA, she said.

Jennifer Phillippi is chief operating officer of insurance technology company Consolidated Risk Solutions. She has worked with her business partner to grow that company from three employees earning a few hundred thousand dollars a year in revenue to more than 30 employees generating more than $10 million a year, she said.

Phillippi said she is running to “protect the accessibility of our elections and prevent further disenfranchisement of our voters.” Phillippi said she is motivated to serve by being a mother, a daughter of a Vietnam veteran who died from Agent Orange exposure, and because she understands struggle and wants to “give voice to those who are otherwise quieted.”

Harris said she wants to collaborate and compromise with other commissioners. She is a Sandy Springs Rotary Club 6900 member and serves on the Sandy Springs Perimeter Chamber of Commerce board, and said she has partnered with nonprofits including The Link: Student & Family Engagement Center, ACLU, and Habitat for Humanity.

Phillippi said she has more experience than Harris, and is the only candidate expressing environmental concerns.

“We should ask ourselves questions about the environmental impact of every decision and every policy,” Phillippi said. “We must discuss air pollution, water quality, and our overall plan for adapting to climate change.”

Harris said her collaborative approach distinguishes her from Phillippi and Ellis.

“I prioritize listening to the diverse voices within our district and working together to find innovative solutions that meet the needs of all residents,” Harris said. She would ensure all residents are heard by being “accessible, approachable, and receptive to feedback,” she said.

Phillippi said major issues for her are county budget challenges, criminal justice reform, and the Fulton County jail.

“The county plans to allocate over $19 million in 2024 to support contracts with other nearby detention centers where we can divert some of our inmates as we continue discussing whether to build a new jail,” she said. “We need to address more than just the symptoms of too many people in jail; we need to provide more support to programs geared towards keeping people out of jail, such as bail reform, police-community relations, and reducing recidivism rates.”

Harris said affordable housing is a paramount concern for her. Property values outpacing income growth makes housing harder for families. In conjunction with that, she wants to improve job opportunities, foster entrepreneurs and support local business, she said.

Also vital are public safety, improving transportation, access to health care and environmental sustainability, Harris said.

Phillippi said District 2 has become less conservative since Ellis took office a decade ago.

“I will stand for more than just keeping the millage rate low,” she said. “I will be engaged with and interact with all areas of our District and build relationships to find common ground for us all.”

About the Author

Jim Gaines is a reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution local government team.

