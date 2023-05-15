Training center opponents swarm Atlanta City Hall

Opposition to the project has remained high and spread not only throughout the city and the state but across the country since the fatal police shooting of environmental activist Manuel ‘Tortuguita’ Teran by Georgia State Patrol officers on the site in January.

The flood of public commenters comes amid a high stakes budget season for the city, where council members will debate and vote on how dollars will be doled out to agencies for the next fiscal year. More than 150 people signed up to speak in front of council members on Monday.

Atlanta City Council originally OK’d $30 million toward construction of the $90 million training center while the Atlanta Police Foundation — a powerful public safety nonprofit — agreed to raise the remainder.

During a lengthy interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in March, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said the Atlanta Police Foundation would be expected to raise additional funds if the project ran over budget.