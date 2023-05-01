Atlanta lawmakers request DOJ investigation into shooting death of training center protester

Georgia State Patrol officers weren’t wearing body cameras during the operation, casting even more doubt on the official reports.

Just days later, state investigators released the results of a GBI Crime Lab residue kit. The report produced five days after Teran’s death said that “particles characteristic of gunshot primer residue” were found in samples taken from the hands of an activist.

In the letter dated April 26, Atlanta-area lawmakers said that the conflicting information heightens the need for definitive answers on the events that took place in January.

“We believe it is essential that a credible investigation be conducted that gathers and releases the necessary information to ensure public confidence in the investigatory and law enforcement process,” the letter reads.

The request is signed by the following lawmakers: state Sens. Nabilah Islam, D-Lawrenceville; Jason Esteves, D-Atlanta; and Nan Orrock, D-Atlanta, and state Reps. Ruwa Romman, D-Duluth, Jasmine Clark, D-Lilburn, and Kim Schofield, D-Atlanta.

Atlanta City Council member Liliana Bakhtiari also called for the federal investigation into Teran’s death after DeKalb County released its autopsy that showed Teran suffered more than 50 gunshot wounds.

Read the entire letter here: