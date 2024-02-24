SUNDAY’S WEATHER | Lots of sunshine, mostly clear skies before increase in temps

Temperatures will quickly rise into the mid-40s after sunrise and into the low 50s by late morning in the city.

“More sunshine around,” Deon said regarding the near cloudless skies.

A high of 62 degrees is anticipated by the late afternoon, when cloud coverage will also start to build up.

The gusty winds that impacted Saturday will not be around Sunday. The National Weather Service said moist air will begin moving into the area instead, causing temperatures to increase by Monday.

We’re back in the 70s by Monday, and overnight lows will also rise into the mid-40s and 50s. Deon anticipates that afternoon temperatures will drop back into the mid-50s and low 60s by Thursday.

Rain returns Wednesday before the drop in temperatures.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News Credit: Channel 2 Action News

» For a detailed forecast, visit www.ajc.com/weather.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @WSBTraffic on X, formerly Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.