SUNDAY’S WEATHER | Daylight saving time begins on a breezy, chilly day

Wind gusts are expected to linger between 30 and 35 mph in Atlanta on Sunday morning, Deon said.

“(The strong wind gusts) will continue throughout much of the day on Sunday,” Deon added.

Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday morning at 2AM. Don't forget to set any clocks not synched to the internet forward one hour. #kswx #newx pic.twitter.com/VHgPPSM0pI — NWS Hastings (@NWSHastings) March 9, 2024

Some cloud coverage will be present during the morning hours, and the rest of the day will be primarily sunny. A pleasant change from the overcast conditions on Saturday.

Highs will reach 57 degrees, which is 7 degrees below average for this time of year.

Winds will begin to die down around 9 p.m. a Deon said Monday is not looking to be too breezy. Afternoon highs will begin increasing by Monday while overnight lows will drop a bit.