SUNDAY’S WEATHER | Daylight saving time begins on a breezy, chilly day

By
50 minutes ago

You’ll be losing one hour of sleep tonight as clocks jump forward for daylight saving time.

The change in time, which occurs at 2 a.m., also signals we’re not too far from the first day of spring. Highs on Sunday, however, will be a reminder that we’re still in winter.

Wind gusts that spiked Saturday afternoon will continue overnight, setting metro Atlanta up for a chilly morning, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon said. Morning temperatures will be in the low 40s, but the wind chill will drop temperatures into the mid to low 30s.

Wind gusts are expected to linger between 30 and 35 mph in Atlanta on Sunday morning, Deon said.

“(The strong wind gusts) will continue throughout much of the day on Sunday,” Deon added.

Some cloud coverage will be present during the morning hours, and the rest of the day will be primarily sunny. A pleasant change from the overcast conditions on Saturday.

Highs will reach 57 degrees, which is 7 degrees below average for this time of year.

Winds will begin to die down around 9 p.m. a Deon said Monday is not looking to be too breezy. Afternoon highs will begin increasing by Monday while overnight lows will drop a bit.

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

