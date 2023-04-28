Stockbridge to hold community shred day on Saturday for residents

The city will hold a community shred day from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday in the parking lot of the Stockbridge Amphitheater, 4650 North Henry Boulevard in Stockbridge. The event is free and open to residents of the Henry County city.

Participants may bring up to four boxes of household personal papers for shredding, the city said in a news release. The boxes should be no larger than 24″ x 12″ x 10,” Stockbridge said. Office paper-based materials and small fasteners, such as paper clips and staples, will also be accepted.