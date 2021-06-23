Stockbridge reopens popular trail after year-long renovations

Stockbridge has reopened the Reeves Creek Trail after a year-long renovation that included new bridges and hundreds of feet of resurfacing.
The Henry County city said the project, which cost about $1.2 million, replaced six wooden bridges with new composite materials for improved durability and resurfaced 1,300 feet of the walking trail. The trail is about 3.5-miles long.
“The trail is extremely popular and connects several of our parks,” said City Manager Randy Knighton. “We’re glad to have the trail fully opened now. We’ve had parts of it open during the project so people could enjoy a portion of it. But now we have the full length of the trail open.”
The repairs are part of a bigger plan by Stockbridge to expand its trail systems, including more paths in the downtown area to provide easier access to public spaces such as City Hall and a new amphitheater under construction, Knighton said. The Stockbridge City Council recently approved $1 million for trail development and leaders are hoping to raise more funds for paths through a transportation SPLOST set for the November ballot.