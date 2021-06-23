Stockbridge reopens popular trail after year-long renovations

The Henry County city said the project, which cost about $1.2 million, replaced six wooden bridges with new composite materials for improved durability and resurfaced 1,300 feet of the walking trail. The trail is about 3.5-miles long.

“The trail is extremely popular and connects several of our parks,” said City Manager Randy Knighton. “We’re glad to have the trail fully opened now. We’ve had parts of it open during the project so people could enjoy a portion of it. But now we have the full length of the trail open.”