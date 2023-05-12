Stockbridge, Henry County honor local NFL draft pick Will Anderson

Tuesday was “Will Anderson Day” in Stockbridge.
The linebacker for the Houston Texans and Stockbridge native was honored by the city’s mayor, Anthony Ford, earlier this week with a proclamation that recognized Anderson’s achievement as the No. 3 overall pick in the recent NFL draft.
“Thank you for this award and having my own day,” Anderson said. “I greatly appreciate it.”
Anderson is a graduate of Dutchtown High School in Hampton and played for the University of Alabama Crimson Tide where he was nicknamed “The Terminator” during his sophomore year.
In addition to being recognized by Stockbridge, he also received proclamations from Henry County Schools and from state Rep. Demetrius Douglas (D-Stockbridge), himself a former linebacker for the University of Georgia Bulldogs.
Anderson said his draft achievement and the honors from Stockbridge and local and state governments have been surreal.
“It’s been a blessing,” he said. “God has been doing a really good job with my life.”
