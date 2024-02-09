Southwest Atlanta gets new 9-1-1 hub

“This is a vital addition to our city’s emergency services network, especially here in southwest Atlanta” he said. “We all know the need and the need is real. And the people of southwest Atlanta deserve the same opportunity to survive a medical incident as we do anywhere else in the city.”

During a recent presentation to Atlanta City Council, public safety leaders said that while the city had made progress at reducing its wait times — the average hold time fell from 29 seconds to 24 seconds last year — they numbers still aren’t ideal.

Call volumes increased by 14% to around 1.3 million calls in 2023, according to APD. Of those, the biggest chunk was requests for EMS services.

On Thursday, city officials cited a hole in emergency services left when Wellstar Health System decided to abruptly shutter the Atlanta Medical Center in 2022, saying that that the city was taking on the responsibility of closing those health care gaps. Wellstar also closed it’s East Point clinic last month.

“Everyone knows now what a health care disparity actually looks like,” Council member Marci Collier Overstreet said of the southwest side of Atlanta. “Because for some reason, here in the heart of Atlanta, someone saw it fit to take away an important hospital.”