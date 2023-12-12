Wellstar to shutter East Point clinic on Jan. 12

BreakingNews
The clinic, site of former Atlanta Medical Center-South hospital closed by Wellstar, will transfer its patients to a public clinic next door.
East Point is working to find a way to reopen a healthcare facility in Atlanta Medical Center’s East Point campus (Steve Schaefer/steve.schaefer@ajc.com)

Credit: Steve Schaefer

25 minutes ago

Wellstar Health System confirmed Tuesday that it will shut down its clinic in East Point, closing its doors for good on Jan. 12.

Last year The Atlanta Journal-Constitution exclusively reported Wellstar’s plans to close the clinic, but Wellstar did not publicly confirm them at the time.

Wellstar has been working with a public clinic next door to shift patients there. As part of that work, Wellstar is helping that other clinic expand and paying them $5 million over time.

The East Point clinic that is closing is all that remains of Wellstar’s former hospital Atlanta-Medical Center-South. Wellstar shut down AMC-South in 2022, leaving no emergency room in Fulton County south of I-20. That was months before Wellstar made national news shutting down AMC in downtown Atlanta.

In a statement, Wellstar said that the clinic next door, a Federally Qualified Health Center, will give better care to the poor and uninsured because it can become a patient’s health care home. Patients can go there for vaccinations and regular visits to prevent problems, rather than just showing up when a problem arises.

