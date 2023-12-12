Wellstar to shutter East Point clinic on Jan. 12

Wellstar Health System confirmed Tuesday that it will shut down its clinic in East Point, closing its doors for good on Jan. 12.

Last year The Atlanta Journal-Constitution exclusively reported Wellstar’s plans to close the clinic, but Wellstar did not publicly confirm them at the time.

Wellstar has been working with a public clinic next door to shift patients there. As part of that work, Wellstar is helping that other clinic expand and paying them $5 million over time.