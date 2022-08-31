BREAKING: Wellstar said to consider closing Atlanta Medical Center

Pitts said if Wellstar were making such a business decision for lack of sufficient revenues, there is little the county can do. However, he said, if true, he was deeply concerned for the potential loss of jobs and the patients that would be spread across metro hospitals that are already at capacity, especially Grady Memorial Hospital.

“That would have some serious implications for Fulton County and the people that we serve,” Pitts said. “But more than Fulton County it would have implications for Grady, for Piedmont, for Northside, and all of these, because how would we be able to serve the population that they serve if (AMC) were to close?”

In statements this spring regarding the changes at its facility in East Point, Wellstar officials strongly made the argument that patients themselves had chosen other hospitals when they needed inpatient care, and too many patients there didn’t need a full-fledged hospital.

Wellstar is a major health system across the northwestern part of the state. It purchased AMC and AMC South in 2015 as part of a package of five hospitals, from the private hospital company Tenet. The financial prize in that package was North Fulton Hospital in Roswell.

Tenet at that time told the AJC that “We have a deep respect for WellStar’s commitment to the Atlanta community and its people. We are pleased our people and operations are joining a network with a shared vision to continuously improve health care and invest in its system’s growth.”

Wellstar, like most hospital systems, is a nonprofit organization and so is excused from paying taxes because of the expectation it will work for the public good.

Still, nonprofit hospitals work hard to make money, and Wellstar makes more money from its hospitals outside of downtown.

According to documents filed with the state, Wellstar AMC saw indigent and charity patients more than 50,000 times in the latest year available, 2020. That’s nearly 8,000 more than Wellstar’s Flagship hospital in Marietta, Wellstar Kennestone, the same year. Wellstar put the cost of indigent and charity care at $308.6 million for both AMC locations.

Both AMC locations had been losing money: $40 million last year, according to its most recent posted financial statement.

Overall, the system was quite healthy, Wellstar told bond investors. Wellstar reported earlier this year that it had $2.8 billion in net assets as of September, and enough cash on hand to run the entire hospital system for more than half a year if necessary.

Wellstar has faced criticism that it has disinvested in AMC and in AMC-South.

In April, when Wellstar announced the closure of the AMC South ER, Wellstar officials said that AMC in Atlanta would be part of a new joint system for Wellstar service in that part of Fulton County.

Wellstar CEO Candice Saunders told the AJC in April that in closing the South Fulton ER, Wellstar was actually giving patients what they needed, moving “to consolidate the services from AMC South to AMC main.”

“We’ll be moving the acute care services to Atlanta Medical Center in May. And we do have the capacity there,” Saunders said in the interview this spring. “So those patients who do need the higher level of emergency care, they will be working with EMS and we will get them to the emergency department in one of the surrounding hospitals...we have capacity at Atlanta Medical Center main campus.”

Wellstar officials said that that AMC downtown was averaging 122 ER visits a day, of which 29 presented problems that could not be reversed in the ER and required admission to the hospital.

Atlanta Medical Center started out as an infirmary at the turn of the 20th century. It grew, became Georgia Baptist Hospital and in 1921 and 1922 moved from Luckie Street to its present location on Boulevard and what is now Parkway Drive.

AJC reporters Greg Bluestein and Scott Trubey contributed to this story.