Southeastern Hot Rod Show coming to Dalton on June 14-15

Dozens of the coolest hod rods will soon roll into Dalton for the Southeastern Hot Rod Show.

The show, which takes place on June 14-15 at the Dalton Fairgrounds, was created by car enthusiasts to get together and display their amazing vehicles.

Organized by Greg Grier, the show will feature food, music and some of the best hot rods and muscle cars in the South.

“I was born into the hobby, following in my father’s footsteps.” Grier said. “This is going to be a great show and we’ve got some wonderful cars coming. "

The show will feature hot rods from South Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee and Georgia .

The best of the cars will receive awards and the event is open to any pre-1972 hot rod or muscle car. Registration is $30 per vehicle, $10 for spectators. Children under 10 get in for free. Deadline for pre-registration June 1.

For more information, email Grier at greg@southeasternhotrodshow.com.

Southeastern Hot Rod Show

Where: North Georgia Ag Fairgrounds, 500 Legion Drive, Dalton, GA 30721

When: June 14-15, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. (both days)

Costs: $10 for adults, children under 10 get in free

