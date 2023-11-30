South metro voters coming out for early voting in December runoff

Hundreds of residents in Clayton, Henry and Fayette counties have cast early ballots ahead of the Dec. 5 runoff election for several races.

As of Wednesday, more than 50 voters have cast early ballots at the Morrow Municipal Complex ahead of the December runoff, according to the county’s elections office. Meanwhile almost 500 people have voted early in Henry County as of Wednesday.

In Fayette County, about 855 people — including those making absentee selections — have voted early as of the end of operations Wednesday, Elections and Voter Registration Director Brian Hill said.