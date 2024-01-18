Metro Atlanta

Snellville police accepting applications for Citizens Police Academy

The Snellville Police Department will launch the 34th session of the Snellville Citizens Police Academy March 16, with the 9-week course ending May 11. COURTESY SNELLVILLE POLICE

Credit: custom

Credit: custom

The Snellville Police Department will launch the 34th session of the Snellville Citizens Police Academy March 16, with the 9-week course ending May 11. COURTESY SNELLVILLE POLICE
By
50 minutes ago

The Snellville Police Department is accepting applications for its Citizens Police Academy, which is starting next month.

The nine-week program, designed to give the public a glimpse of policing, will hold classes with trainings in domestic violence, traffic stops, firearms safety and driving under the influence. Participants will also be able to complete a ride along with an officer.

The session will run from Feb. 22 through April 18, with classes taking place every Thursday from 6-8 p.m.

The free program is open to Snellville-area residents who are at least 18 years old. Applications are due by Feb. 16, and can be found on the city’s website or picked up at the Snellville Police Department.

About the Author

Follow Jillian Price on twitter

Jillian Price covers local news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She is a graduate of Baylor University and the University of Texas at Austin. She joined the AJC in 2022 and mainly covers Gwinnett County cities.

© 2024 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top