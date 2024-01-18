Snellville police accepting applications for Citizens Police Academy

The Snellville Police Department is accepting applications for its Citizens Police Academy, which is starting next month.

The nine-week program, designed to give the public a glimpse of policing, will hold classes with trainings in domestic violence, traffic stops, firearms safety and driving under the influence. Participants will also be able to complete a ride along with an officer.

The session will run from Feb. 22 through April 18, with classes taking place every Thursday from 6-8 p.m.