Snellville police accepting applications for Citizens Police Academy

The Snellville Police Department is accepting applications for its Citizens Police Academy, which is starting next month.
The nine-week program, designed to give the public a glimpse of policing, will hold classes with trainings in domestic violence, traffic stops, firearms safety and driving under the influence. Participants will also be able to complete a ride along with an officer.
The session will run from Feb. 22 through April 18, with classes taking place every Thursday from 6-8 p.m.
The free program is open to Snellville-area residents who are at least 18 years old. Applications are due by Feb. 16, and can be found on the city’s website or picked up at the Snellville Police Department.
