Sizzling hot conditions again today through Father’s Day weekend

🥵Apparent temperatures will be in the triple digits for many locations over the weekend. For more heat related info and forecasts, head over to https://t.co/gG02HqH215 & https://t.co/bwJwNUlgSN pic.twitter.com/h2D7cGfJ6e — NWS Atlanta (@NWSAtlanta) June 13, 2024

While it is humid, levels will remain low enough to keep us below the threshold for a heat advisory, according to the National Weather Service. But feels like temperatures are still expected to reach 98 degrees today and up to 104 on Saturday.

Heat advisories take effect when heat index values top 105 degrees. Under those conditions, the body can’t cool itself efficiently because perspiration doesn’t easily evaporate in high humidity. Heatstroke sets in when your body temperature exceeds 103 degrees, which can cause damage to the brain, kidneys, muscles, and even death.

With the temps expected this weekend, healthy individuals who are properly hydrated should still be able to cool off properly. But the heat may pose a risk to more vulnerable populations, such as children, the elderly or those without effective access to hydration or air conditioning, the NWS warns.

With that in mind, the NWS has issued a Level 3 of 4 heat risk for metro Atlanta and Central Georgia. It’s an “experimental color-numeric-based index that provides a forecast risk of heat-related impacts to occur over a 24-hour period,” according to the organization.

We have a new way to measure risk of extreme heat called "NWS HeatRisk". What is it telling us? The risk of unusually hot temperatures and heat illness is becoming increasingly likely this weekend!🥵



More info and forecasts at https://t.co/WfluRpc3JK & https://t.co/bwJwNUlgSN pic.twitter.com/QPFBAnBqbC — NWS Atlanta (@NWSAtlanta) June 12, 2024

It considers three factors: how unusual the heat is for the time of the year, the duration of the heat, and if those temperatures pose an elevated risk of heat-related impacts based on data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

So be sure to prepare accordingly if you’re spending any time outdoors — hydrate, wear sunscreen or sun-protective clothing and take breaks in the shade — and don’t forget to check on the more vulnerable people in your circles. Also don’t forget to keep pets out of the extreme heat and check the back seat in your car before getting out.

Father’s Day won’t be as hot as Saturday, but not by much. The high then is expected to be 95 degrees, so a great day to celebrate dads indoors or by the pool — or better yet, the lake. Dads love lakes.

But if you go, enjoy the water responsibly and respectfully.

