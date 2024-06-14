FRIDAY’S WEATHER

Sizzling hot conditions again today through Father’s Day weekend

By
16 minutes ago

If you thought Thursday was hot, it’s only going to be hotter today, even worse on Saturday and about the same on Father’s Day.

“(Friday) is going to be day two of our heatwave,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Ashley Kramlich said. “On top of that, we have the humidity combined with the high heat.”

Highs today are expected to top out around 94 degrees in Atlanta. The average high for this time of year is around 87 degrees.

While it is humid, levels will remain low enough to keep us below the threshold for a heat advisory, according to the National Weather Service. But feels like temperatures are still expected to reach 98 degrees today and up to 104 on Saturday.

Heat advisories take effect when heat index values top 105 degrees. Under those conditions, the body can’t cool itself efficiently because perspiration doesn’t easily evaporate in high humidity. Heatstroke sets in when your body temperature exceeds 103 degrees, which can cause damage to the brain, kidneys, muscles, and even death.

With the temps expected this weekend, healthy individuals who are properly hydrated should still be able to cool off properly. But the heat may pose a risk to more vulnerable populations, such as children, the elderly or those without effective access to hydration or air conditioning, the NWS warns.

With that in mind, the NWS has issued a Level 3 of 4 heat risk for metro Atlanta and Central Georgia. It’s an “experimental color-numeric-based index that provides a forecast risk of heat-related impacts to occur over a 24-hour period,” according to the organization.

It considers three factors: how unusual the heat is for the time of the year, the duration of the heat, and if those temperatures pose an elevated risk of heat-related impacts based on data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

So be sure to prepare accordingly if you’re spending any time outdoors — hydrate, wear sunscreen or sun-protective clothing and take breaks in the shade — and don’t forget to check on the more vulnerable people in your circles. Also don’t forget to keep pets out of the extreme heat and check the back seat in your car before getting out.

Father’s Day won’t be as hot as Saturday, but not by much. The high then is expected to be 95 degrees, so a great day to celebrate dads indoors or by the pool — or better yet, the lake. Dads love lakes.

But if you go, enjoy the water responsibly and respectfully.

Five-day forecast for June 14, 2024.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

