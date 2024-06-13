Temps will tease 100 degrees amid heat wave

It’s the first day of a heat wave in metro Atlanta, so prepare for sizzling temperatures.

“It is going to be hot. It is going to be steamy for us, and pretty much a sizzler of a forecast,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Ashley Kramlich said. “Temperatures are going to be returning back up into the low 90s today, marking day one of our heat wave, and it only goes up from here.”

Highs will creep into the upper 90s through the weekend, with “potentially record-shattering heat moving in for our Friday and Saturday,” Kramlich said. The projected high on Saturday is 98 degrees, and with the heat index, the feels-like temps could reach the 100-degree mark.