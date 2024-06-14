Cooling centers open in city of Atlanta and Cobb County this weekend

The City of Atlanta will open a cooling center to provide some relief as the heat wave continues this weekend.

The center will be open Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Selena Butler Park and Recreation Center, at 98 William Holmes Borders Drive SE. Water will be provided to residents there.

In Cobb County, the nonprofit MUST Ministries opened a county-supported cooling center Thursday. It will remain open through Sunday, from noon to 6:30 p.m., at 1297 Bells Ferry Road in Marietta. Lunch and dinner are provided.