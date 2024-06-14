Metro Atlanta

Cooling centers open in city of Atlanta and Cobb County this weekend

A child runs splashing water at the Centennial Olympic Park fountains as temperatures rise on Thursday, June 13, 2024. According to the National Weather Service, the temperatures will be in the upper 90s by the weekend. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Miguel Martinez

A child runs splashing water at the Centennial Olympic Park fountains as temperatures rise on Thursday, June 13, 2024. According to the National Weather Service, the temperatures will be in the upper 90s by the weekend. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)
By
33 minutes ago

The City of Atlanta will open a cooling center to provide some relief as the heat wave continues this weekend.

The center will be open Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Selena Butler Park and Recreation Center, at 98 William Holmes Borders Drive SE. Water will be provided to residents there.

In Cobb County, the nonprofit MUST Ministries opened a county-supported cooling center Thursday. It will remain open through Sunday, from noon to 6:30 p.m., at 1297 Bells Ferry Road in Marietta. Lunch and dinner are provided.

Katy Ruth Camp, a spokesperson for MUST Ministries, said the cooling center will be closed Monday but that she anticipates it reopening on Tuesday.

Cobb County Transit is making available free transportation vouchers for south Cobb residents who want to go to the shelter, she said.

Cobb County has allocated $108,000 to help MUST Ministries fund its operation of a cooling center in the county from June through September.

DeKalb County will not open cooling centers over this weekend because, although temperatures are expected to be high, they are not expected to trigger a heat advisory, a spokesman said.

Highs are forecast to reach about 96 degrees Saturday and 94 degrees on Sunday.

Reed Williams is an enterprise reporter and assistant editor on the Local Government team at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

