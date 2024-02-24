SATURDAY’S WEATHER | Sunny skies, strong wind gusts during the afternoon

The breeze will begin to settle to about 20 mph around sunset and then dissipate by early Sunday morning, Nitz said.

Sunday is projected to be a warmer day during the afternoon hours, but overnight lows will be just above freezing. Atlanta will have warming centers open until 8 a.m. Sunday at the Central Park Recreation Center at 400 Merritts Avenue for men and the Selena Butler Recreation Center at 98 William Holmes Borders Drive for women and children.

“Look at next week. Warmer!” Nitz said.

We’re back in the 70s by Monday and overnight lows will also rise into the mid-40 and 50s. Nitz anticipates that afternoon temperatures will drop back into the mid-50s and low 60s by Thursday.

