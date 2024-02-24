SATURDAY’S WEATHER | Sunny skies, strong wind gusts during the afternoon

Windy conditions and sunshine are in the forecast for Saturday.
Temperatures across metro Atlanta will stay well above freezing Saturday morning as the breeze begins to build from the northwest. Clear skies and plenty of sunshine are anticipated from sunrise until the rest of the morning, according to Channel 2 Action News chief meteorologist Brad Nitz.
Wind gusts, which Nitz said may reach up to 40 mph around the city, will start to pick up around 1 p.m. Temperatures will reach 59 degrees by late afternoon, but the wind will make it feel slightly cooler outside.
The breeze will begin to settle to about 20 mph around sunset and then dissipate by early Sunday morning, Nitz said.
Sunday is projected to be a warmer day during the afternoon hours, but overnight lows will be just above freezing. Atlanta will have warming centers open until 8 a.m. Sunday at the Central Park Recreation Center at 400 Merritts Avenue for men and the Selena Butler Recreation Center at 98 William Holmes Borders Drive for women and children.
“Look at next week. Warmer!” Nitz said.
We’re back in the 70s by Monday and overnight lows will also rise into the mid-40 and 50s. Nitz anticipates that afternoon temperatures will drop back into the mid-50s and low 60s by Thursday.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
» For a detailed forecast, visit www.ajc.com/weather.
» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @WSBTraffic on X, formerly Twitter.
» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.
About the Author