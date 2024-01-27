SATURDAY’S WEATHER | Mostly soggy day before pattern of quiet weather

As the day progresses downpours will begin to strengthen and turn widespread.

“Sadly, not looking like a great Saturday for us. A very soggy set up with multiple rounds of showers and storms throughout the day,” Kramlich said.

The bulk of the heavy rain arrives around midday and will impact the northwestern border of the state first before moving east. According to the National Weather Service, those stronger showers will begin around 11 a.m. and slacken around 5 p.m.

There is a Level 1 threat for heavy rain and strong wind gusts for parts of North and central Georgia, Kramlich stated.

The forecast remains largely on track this weekend. Flooding from periods of heavy rain will be a concern across north Georgia. Isolated strong to severe storms will also be possible with the primary hazard being damaging wind gusts. #gawx pic.twitter.com/znSnaNFLHx — NWS Atlanta (@NWSAtlanta) January 26, 2024

It’s a shame we won’t be able to enjoy the outdoors because it’s going to be warm. A high of 67 degrees is anticipated around 4 p.m. Temperatures will then begin to drop as a cold front moves in.

That cold front will bring a second round of showers that will pick up in northwest Georgia around 7 p.m. Showers will reach metro Atlanta by about 10 p.m. as the cold front sweeps across.

A flood watch remains in effect until the evening in parts of North and Middle Georgia, the NWS reported. The rainfall could lead to overflowing rivers, creeks, streams and other flood-prone areas.

A quieter weather pattern is moving in Sunday and temperatures will also begin to cool down.

A mostly cloudy day Sunday will bring a high of 52 degrees. Winds will be moderately strong at about 16 mph throughout the afternoon.

Temperatures will remain within the 50s for the rest of the week, while overnight lows will dip into the 30s and 40s. The upcoming week is expected to bring a mixture of sunshine and clouds.

