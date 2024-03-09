SATURDAY’S WEATHER | Flood watch in effect, but not many heavy showers in Atlanta

A flood watch will be in effect until late Saturday evening across most of the state due to flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall, the National Weather Service announced. Showers overnight and during the day are expected to bring between 2 and 5 inches of rain, the agency said.

⚠️ Our afternoon forecast update still shows the greatest rainfall totals focused along and south of I-20.

⚠️ Our afternoon forecast update still shows the greatest rainfall totals focused along and south of I-20.

🌧️ Widespread rainfall totaling 2-4 inches is likely with isolated totals of 5+ inches possible.

“(The rain) comes and goes quickly as we head toward daybreak on Saturday,” Nitz said regarding North Georgia.

By around 7 a.m., the heaviest rain will have shifted toward the south and east. Metro Atlanta may still have some scattered showers.

Nitz said the day will remain mostly cloudy and highs will reach 68 degrees. Wind gusts will climb up to about 25 mph around the late afternoon.

Winds increase as the evening progresses and stronger gusts will wake us up Sunday morning. Nitz said wind gusts are expected to exceed 30 mph around 9 a.m. in Atlanta.

“Cool, dry and breezy (on) Sunday,” Nitz said, adding that sunshine and dry conditions are expected until about Wednesday.

High and low temperatures will drop slightly on Sunday, but we’ll be back up in the 70s by Tuesday.

