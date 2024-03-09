Metro Atlanta

SATURDAY’S WEATHER | Flood watch in effect, but not many heavy showers in Atlanta

Credit: WSBTV Videos

Widespread and heavy rain possible tonight with increased risk of flooding
By
1 hour ago

A flood watch will remain in effect through Saturday, but the rain in metro Atlanta will mostly come to a halt in the morning.

Showers across central and North Georgia that began Friday evening along with a warm front will stick around overnight as the front continues moving north through the state, Channel 2 Action News chief meteorologist Brad Nitz said. As that front lifts through Atlanta around 3 a.m., heavy showers will linger south of the front across the southern metro-area counties and Middle Georgia.

Heavy downpours will not be an issue in most parts of metro Atlanta and the rest of North Georgia. Nitz said the main impact and threat in those areas will be flooding.

A flood watch will be in effect until late Saturday evening across most of the state due to flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall, the National Weather Service announced. Showers overnight and during the day are expected to bring between 2 and 5 inches of rain, the agency said.

“(The rain) comes and goes quickly as we head toward daybreak on Saturday,” Nitz said regarding North Georgia.

By around 7 a.m., the heaviest rain will have shifted toward the south and east. Metro Atlanta may still have some scattered showers.

Nitz said the day will remain mostly cloudy and highs will reach 68 degrees. Wind gusts will climb up to about 25 mph around the late afternoon.

Winds increase as the evening progresses and stronger gusts will wake us up Sunday morning. Nitz said wind gusts are expected to exceed 30 mph around 9 a.m. in Atlanta.

“Cool, dry and breezy (on) Sunday,” Nitz said, adding that sunshine and dry conditions are expected until about Wednesday.

High and low temperatures will drop slightly on Sunday, but we’ll be back up in the 70s by Tuesday.

Five-day forecast, March 9, 2024.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

icon to expand image

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

» For a detailed forecast, visit www.ajc.com/weather.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @WSBTraffic on X, formerly Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: For AJC

Saturday’s rallies for Trump, Biden cement Georgia’s key role in election4h ago

Credit: Bryan County Sheriff's Office

Dead rats, explosives and a python: Georgia men accused in bizarre plot
3h ago

Widespread, heavy rain tonight brings risk of metro flooding
14h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer/AJC

Fulton DA Fani Willis faces two challengers in reelection bid
6h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer/AJC

Fulton DA Fani Willis faces two challengers in reelection bid
6h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Georgia’s Geoff Duncan could wage No Labels bid for president
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: AJC

Clayton sets Saturday meeting to discuss District 1 special election
5h ago
Crowded field for DeKalb CEO, commissioner races
6h ago
Cobb County candidates qualify to run for office in 2024 election
6h ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Today is last day to vote early in the Georgia presidential primary
12h ago
Georgia hospitals find some workarounds after billing systems cyberattack
Half a century after Georgia girl vanished, an old keepsake arrives out of the blue