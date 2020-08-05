Sandy Springs police to donate K-9 vehicle

The Sandy Springs Police Department is donating a 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe to the city of Ashburn. The city of about 4,000 residents is located in Turner County, south of Macon. Ashburn police have a police dog but no vehicle equipped with a kennel to transport him, Sandy Springs Police Chief Ken DeSimone said.

According to the chief, the dog usually stays at the Ashburn precinct until needed and that delays some police operations.