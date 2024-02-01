Roswell’s longtime city clerk retires

Press is the latest department leader to leave the city of Roswell. In January, former chief operating officer Richard Rhinehart resigned after less than a year on a newly created job that paid $198,000 annually.

Since August, Jason Gaines, former director of Community Development; Lenor Bromberg, former deputy director of Community Development; former Finance Director Ryan Luckett; and former Parks Superintendent Rusty Pruitt have departed.

During a regular City Council meeting on Monday, Mayor Kurt Wilson thanked and praised Press for her work maintaining Roswell’s official documents and records.

“She always put her job and constituents at the forefront of everything she does,” city spokesperson Julie Brechbill said. “She has great institutional knowledge and we are going to miss her.”

Roswell has posted details for the now open position online.