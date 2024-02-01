BreakingNews
Metro Atlanta

Roswell’s longtime city clerk retires

By
16 minutes ago

Roswell’s longtime city clerk has retired after 26 years.

Former City Clerk Marlee Press started in the position in 1997, the week that Jere Wood was elected mayor. She served a total of three mayors and has seen Roswell grow to become a place known for its downtown destination district.

“I’m just ready for more family time,” Press said.

Press is the latest department leader to leave the city of Roswell. In January, former chief operating officer Richard Rhinehart resigned after less than a year on a newly created job that paid $198,000 annually.

Since August, Jason Gaines, former director of Community Development; Lenor Bromberg, former deputy director of Community Development; former Finance Director Ryan Luckett; and former Parks Superintendent Rusty Pruitt have departed.

During a regular City Council meeting on Monday, Mayor Kurt Wilson thanked and praised Press for her work maintaining Roswell’s official documents and records.

“She always put her job and constituents at the forefront of everything she does,” city spokesperson Julie Brechbill said. “She has great institutional knowledge and we are going to miss her.”

Roswell has posted details for the now open position online.

About the Author

Adrianne Murchison covers local government in north Fulton County for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

