Roswell hosting recruitment fair for Fulton County election workers

Roswell will host a recruitment fair for prospective poll workers for Fulton County elections from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at City Hall, 38 Hill St., in room 120. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

The Fulton County Department of Registration and Elections is looking for poll workers for advance voting and Election Day voting.

Roswell will host a recruitment fair for prospective poll workers for Fulton County elections from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday at City Hall, 38 Hill St., in room 120.

Members of the public can drop by any time during the event. Representatives from the elections board will be available to provide information on the positions, in-person training and pay.

Georgia voters will begin casting ballots in the 2024 presidential campaign in March when the presidential preference primary takes place. The general election will be held on Nov. 5.

Adrianne Murchison covers local government in north Fulton County for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

