Roswell hosting recruitment fair for Fulton County election workers

The Fulton County Department of Registration and Elections is looking for poll workers for advance voting and Election Day voting.

Roswell will host a recruitment fair for prospective poll workers for Fulton County elections from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday at City Hall, 38 Hill St., in room 120.

Members of the public can drop by any time during the event. Representatives from the elections board will be available to provide information on the positions, in-person training and pay.