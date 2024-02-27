Roswell boutique hotel at Southern Post to start construction this spring

Southern Post, located near Canton Street, is being developed by Virginia-based Armada Hoffler Properties and is set to open this year.

The $100 million, four-acre project will have 95,000 square feet of open office space and 40,000 square feet of restaurant and retail. The project will also have 128 luxury apartment units and nine townhomes.

Tenants that plan to open at the site include Azotea Cantina Mexican restaurant, Silla Del Toro tapas restaurant, Belux Coffee Roasters and Da Vinci’s Donuts.

The Chambray Hotel will complement the look of Roswell’s historic district and Old Mill settings, the Swinerton statement said. The hotel is expected to open later than Southern Post in late 2025. Inside will be a ground-floor restaurant, rooftop eatery, 24-hour market, meeting space, a fitness center and valet service.

“We are thrilled to be involved in such a pivotal project that brings much-needed hospitality amenities to the popular Downtown Roswell neighborhood,” said Derek Mosiman, vice president and division manager of Swinerton’s Atlanta Division.

The firm has offices located across the U.S.