The Race for City Hall: Atlanta Council President tackles crime in mayoral campaign video

Some residents praised Bottoms as the “public safety mayor” when she enacted 30% pay raises for police officers and 20% increases for firefighters. Her national popularity also soared last year when she delivered an impassioned plea alongside police and public figures after the unrest in downtown Atlanta following Black Lives Matter protests.

But 2020 broke records as Atlanta’s deadliest year in decades. Bottoms previously told The AJC that the pool of police chief candidates is too diluted to find a permanent chief while many cities are searching as well.

The mayor and the City Council recently enacted several reform efforts in the city’s police force, ranging from training reviews to changes on the city’s police review board. Bottoms recently stressed her efforts are motivated out of compassion rather than politics.

“It’s something I continue to focus on and take very seriously, not for purposes of reelection, but because this is my city,” said Bottoms during a virtual press briefing in January. “The care and concern I have about crime in this city extends far beyond any race that I’ll be a part of.”

But more needs to be done, Moore said, adding the public deserves more “constant, transparent” communication on what’s happening citywide. The police hired 115 recruits last year, but Moore said the force is down 400 officers. The fire department, she said, is understaffed and overdue for equipment updates.

“There’s not a department in this city that doesn’t feel neglected,” Moore said.

Additionally, Moore said “we still have a federal corruption probe. That cloud is still over city government and there’s still much more that needs to be done to make sure that corruption doesn’t continue in the city.”

The council president called crime the main issue, but she stressed her mayoral “to-do list is long” with priorities that include the city’s crumbling infrastructure and the need to maintain fiscal stability.

Moore also called her main tenets “transparency, ethics and accountability,” adding that she will be an “actively engaged,” “hands-on” mayor who will interact with residents and public employees alike to ensure the community knows she understands what’s happening in the city.

“After I’ve served as 20 years as a council member and now going on my fourth year as a council president, I’m ready to be in a position to get something done,” Moore said.

AJC reporter J.D. Capelouto contributed to this article.