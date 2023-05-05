Porsche expands Atlanta footprint with opening of new track, restoration facility

Porsche Cars North America’s campus in Atlanta continues to evolve as the German sports car manufacturer opens a second driver experience track to the public and is taking customers for its new classic car restoration facility.
“Porsche Cars North America has been committed to our hometown of Atlanta for 25 years now and we’re thrilled to expand our U.S. headquarters campus,” said Kjell Gruner, President and CEO of Porsche Cars North America, Inc. “Intended to enhance the overall brand experience, both expansion projects were developed with the customer in mind as well as our local community and environment.”
The new 1.6 mile West Track at the Porsche Experience Center is adjacent to the original South Track. It doubles the length of the existing driver course and includes features inspired by some of the world’s most iconic racetracks, including Nürburgring-Nordschleife, Daytona, and Laguna Seca.
The project is a cornerstone of a $50 million dollar investment in further developing the campus.
The Porsche Experience Center in Atlanta has attracted about 400,000 guests since opening in 2015 with its first track.
While the headquarters building at One Porsche Drive is in Atlanta, the new West Track and Porsche Classic facility are both primarily within Hapeville city limits. Part of the original South Track extends out of Fulton County into Clayton County.
The 1.6-mile West Track, which will primarily operate independently from the South Track, features the following driving modules:
- The Handling Circuit: A 1.3 mile lap around the outer ring of the track, it’s designed as a continuous loop with turns and elevation change to challenge both the car and the driver.
- The Low-Friction Circle: A circle measuring more than 196 feet in diameter with various levels of grip and polish that is sprayed with water to test the driver’s capability to remain in control while inducing both understeer and oversteer. Think of cars that engage in drift racing.
- The Ice Hill: A highly polished concrete surface with an 8% slope and computer-controlled water jets to challenge even the most experienced of drivers.
- The Autocross: An expansive area of asphalt that allows for flexibility to continue to improve driving skill and technique. The area can be set up to navigate through slaloms, create acceleration and braking zones or for a host of other driving and non-driving options.
In addition to the new track, the Porsche Classic facility, featuring Factory Restoration, began accepting customer vehicles in January after breaking ground in late 2021.
The factory restoration site increases the number of service bays from three to 14, and will add a paint booth, upholstery shop and body shop not available on-site before.
Porsche’s history dates back to 1948, when founder Ferdinand Porsche created the brand.
Some facts about the second track
Track length: 1.6 miles
Handling circuit: 1.3 miles
Number turns: 10
Ice Hill Slope: 8% slope
Low-friction Circle: 196 feet in diameter
Corkscrew: 30 foot rise and drop of 25 feet
