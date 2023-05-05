Porsche expands Atlanta footprint with opening of new track, restoration facility

The Porsche Experience Center in Atlanta has attracted about 400,000 guests since opening in 2015 with its first track.

While the headquarters building at One Porsche Drive is in Atlanta, the new West Track and Porsche Classic facility are both primarily within Hapeville city limits. Part of the original South Track extends out of Fulton County into Clayton County.

The 1.6-mile West Track, which will primarily operate independently from the South Track, features the following driving modules:

The Handling Circuit : A 1.3 mile lap around the outer ring of the track, it’s designed as a continuous loop with turns and elevation change to challenge both the car and the driver.

: A 1.3 mile lap around the outer ring of the track, it’s designed as a continuous loop with turns and elevation change to challenge both the car and the driver. The Low-Friction Circle: A circle measuring more than 196 feet in diameter with various levels of grip and polish that is sprayed with water to test the driver’s capability to remain in control while inducing both understeer and oversteer. Think of cars that engage in drift racing.

A circle measuring more than 196 feet in diameter with various levels of grip and polish that is sprayed with water to test the driver’s capability to remain in control while inducing both understeer and oversteer. Think of cars that engage in drift racing. The Ice Hill: A highly polished concrete surface with an 8% slope and computer-controlled water jets to challenge even the most experienced of drivers.

A highly polished concrete surface with an 8% slope and computer-controlled water jets to challenge even the most experienced of drivers. The Autocross: An expansive area of asphalt that allows for flexibility to continue to improve driving skill and technique. The area can be set up to navigate through slaloms, create acceleration and braking zones or for a host of other driving and non-driving options.

In addition to the new track, the Porsche Classic facility, featuring Factory Restoration, began accepting customer vehicles in January after breaking ground in late 2021.

The factory restoration site increases the number of service bays from three to 14, and will add a paint booth, upholstery shop and body shop not available on-site before.

Porsche’s history dates back to 1948, when founder Ferdinand Porsche created the brand.

Some facts about the second track

Track length: 1.6 miles

Handling circuit: 1.3 miles

Number turns: 10

Ice Hill Slope: 8% slope

Low-friction Circle: 196 feet in diameter

Corkscrew: 30 foot rise and drop of 25 feet