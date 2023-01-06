ajc logo
Park Pride awards $2.5 million to metro Atlanta communities for park improvements

Credit: Jenn Finch

Credit: Jenn Finch

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
52 minutes ago

Park Pride is awarding a record $2.5 million in funds for park improvements to communities in Atlanta and unincorporated DeKalb County, according to the Atlanta-based nonprofit — with 67% of the funds benefitting low-income neighborhoods.

The city of Atlanta is providing a $884,000 match with the philanthropic sector to support the low-income communities, according to a Thursday announcement.

According to Park Pride, 25 communities in the metro will benefit from the awards. The awards are allocated in grants ranging from $250 to more than $100,000 for new playgrounds, bridges and exercise equipment, among other amenities.

The funds, for instance, will be used to add a plaza and tiered seating area at the 54 Columns Art & Sculpture Park for live performances. Oakland Cemetery is using the funds for landscaping at its new visitor center. And Rodney Cook Sr. Park is installing shade structures over the fitness equipment and at the playground.

Justin Cutler, Atlanta’s commissioner for the Department of Parks and Recreation, said in a statement that these funds will have a tremendous impact on underserved communities.

“We value Park Pride’s partnership and its commitment toward helping Atlantans realize the community parks they envision,” Cutler said.

The full list of projects that will be funded by Park Pride’s January 2023 grant awards is available at the nonprofit’s website, parkpride.org.

Wilborn P. Nobles III covers Atlanta City Hall for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He began covering DeKalb County Schools for The AJC in November 2020. He previously covered Baltimore County for The Baltimore Sun and education for the Times-Picayune in New Orleans. He interned at the Washington Post. He graduated from Louisiana State University.

