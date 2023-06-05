X

Over 350 people sign up to speak before council

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
47 minutes ago

Atlanta City Council President Doug Shipman announced shortly after the meeting started than over 350 people signed up to speak.

Shipman warned against outbreaks within the chamber which he struggled to keep control of the room on May 15.

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Miguel Martinez

According to city ordinance, public comment sign up ends once speakers begin to take the podium but opponents shouted out that there were still many in line waiting to sign up.

Council member Antonio Lewis made a motion to suspend the public comment rules which the city’s lawyers said could not be done through a parliamentary vote.

Chants of “let us speak” could be heard from outside the chamber.

Council member Andrea Boone asked if the city was prepared to host the number of people that showed up to speak and said that having one sign up sheet for commenters was “unacceptable.”

When HOPE and Zell scholarships pay same for tuition, what sets them apart?
Profiles in perseverance: What makes these Georgia 2023 graduates special
