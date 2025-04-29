Metro Atlanta
Metro Atlanta

Open for business: Officials to cut ribbon on Atlanta’s training center

A state-of-the-art burn building, horse barn and mock village are just a few of the facility’s features.
Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum, accompanied by Atlanta Fire Chief Roderick Smith, provided an update to the press during a media tour at the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center. They discussed the new Simulation Center, which will enable officers to train for various crime scenarios, including domestic disputes, commercial robberies, and kidnappings. Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)

By
16 minutes ago

Atlanta’s public safety training center — an ambitious project announced on the heels of nationwide calls for police reform — will fully open today as officials cut the ribbon on the sprawling 85-acre complex in unincorporated DeKalb County.

The grand opening marks an end to arguably one of the city’s most heated, and at times violent, disputes between City Hall officials and a significant portion of the public.

Since its inception, the training center — which will be home to operational training exercises and classroom work for police, firefighters and 911 dispatchers — was met with outcry over its cost, environmental impact and mission.

This aerial image shows the progress of the city's controversial public safety training center, which authorities say will be completed in December. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

From above, the sprawling law enforcement hub sits nestled in the trees of the South River Forest in between Constitution and Key roads just past the border of southeast Atlanta.

City officials have said the facility is one of the most sophisticated in the country. Among its features are:

  • A 58,000 square-foot academic building at the center of the property that will host classroom courses like de-escalation training and an ambulance simulator for first responders.
  • Another 17,000 square-foot leadership building, intended for public use, which officials say community groups will be able to utilize.
  • A gymnasium, wellness center and 200-person auditorium.
  • A driving course and skid pad for use by police, firefighters and Atlanta’s utility workers learning to navigate narrow city streets.
  • A “mock village” made up of a two-story house, convenience store, an apartment and a commercial-style building that will be used to replicate emergencies like armed robberies or mental health crises.
  • A six-story burn building — one of only two rescue towers of its kind in the country — that simulates conditions for recruits who aren’t familiar with the blazing heat and dense smoke of a life-threatening fire.
  • A training fire station.
  • A shooting range.
  • A barn at the property’s front entrance that houses the 11 horses that make up Atlanta’s mounted patrols, with the hope that the unit can expand with the additional space.
  • The APD K-9 unit.

Former Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms unveiled plans for the center 2021, as she struggled to curb the city’s spiking crime rate during the COVID-19 pandemic. The city argued that a state-of-the-art complex would satisfy both the dire need for updated training facilities and demands for more community-based policing.

Atlanta Fire Chief Roderick Smith speaks in front of the Fire Tower, one of only two such training structures in the country, during a media tour at the Atlanta Police Safety Training Center on Tuesday, December 17, 2024. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

But hundreds of residents spoke out against its construction over the course of years. A grassroots movement known as “Stop Cop City” coalesced a diverse group of opponents: environmental advocates fearing irrevocable damage to the South River Forest, and others who worried about militarization of police.

There was even a referendum effort in an attempt to force a vote over the facility that never moved past the court of appeals.

Pushback was only heightened when the public’s share of funding jumped from the originally promised $30 million to $61 million because of a leaseback provision that more than doubled the originally stated cost. City and police foundation officials argue the leaseback was always part of the funding plan and that there is actually no change in cost to the public.

The price tag only rose from there, finally settling at nearly $117 million.

Members of the Atlanta Police Motorcycle Unit are seen practicing a course as members of the press were allowed to film during a media tour on Tuesday, December 17, 2024. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

One protester was shot by police on the grounds and dozens more people face criminal charges for various attempts to halt construction, involving lighting construction equipment on fire, hurling Molotov cocktails at police and individuals chaining themselves to equipment.

Officials have estimated damage to construction equipment and police vehicles total more than $10 million.

In November 2023, protesters clashed with police on the road not far from the site. The encounter ended with tear gas to disperse the crowd.

Protestors demonstrating against Atlanta’s public training safety center clash with police in Atlanta on Monday, November 13, 2023. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

The city attributes most of the ballooning cost to increased security measures at the site.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, who voted in favor of the training center when he was a City Council member, hasn’t wavered in his support for the project.

“Having a public safety training center is the right thing to do,” Dickens said during an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution earlier this year. “We were losing officers through attrition and other things — we were less safe than we are now.”

“So we did the right thing,” he said.

About the Author

Riley Bunch is a reporter on the local government team at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution covering Atlanta City Hall. She covers the mayor and Atlanta City Council while also keeping an eye on the city’s diverse neighborhoods.

The long-sought vision of a park over the Downtown Connector in Atlanta advanced this week with the City Council’s creation of a special tax district to help pay for the massive redevelopment project. (Courtesy of Doug Turnbull)

Atlanta advances the Stitch project for park capping Downtown Connector

A 14-acre green space will cover three-quarters of a mile of the Downtown Connector between Ted Turner Drive and Piedmont Avenue.

Atlanta wants residents to weigh in on city’s first-ever LGBTQ center

Organizers of a feasibility study on Atlanta's first LGBTQ community center are asking city residents what they want to see at the center.

Atlanta faces $20M budget deficit, potential layoffs ahead

Howard Shook, chair of the Atlanta City Council’s Finance and Executive Committee, said city officials will be facing what he called a “no budget” instead of a “yes budget.”

