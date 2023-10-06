BreakingNews
BREAKING: No charges will be filed in shooting of training center protester

Credit: GBI

No criminal charges will be filed against the Georgia State Patrol troopers who shot and killed a protester at the site of Atlanta’s planned public safety training center, a district attorney said Friday.

Manuel Teran, 26, was killed in January during a “clearing operation” on the wooded property in southern DeKalb after first firing shots at troopers, according to investigators.

“The use of lethal (deadly) force by the Georgia State Patrol was objectively reasonable under the circumstances of this case,” George Christian, DA pro tempore for the Stone Mountain Judicial Circuit, said in an emailed statement. “No criminal charges will be brought against the Georgia State Patrol Troopers involved in the shooting of Manual Paez Teran.”

On the morning of Jan. 18, troopers began clearing the forest when they encountered dozens of tents, one of which belonged to Teran, according to investigators. Teran was inside and briefly spoke to officers but refused to leave. Troopers then fired pepper balls inside the enclosure in an attempt to drive Teran out and make an arrest for criminal trespassing.

Teran fired four shots from the tent, seriously injuring a trooper. Other troopers then returned fire, the GBI has said.

Alexis Stevens is a member of the Crime and Public Safety team.

