Opponents of public safety training center begin march to site of facility

A few hundred people participated in the march, most wearing masks and many donned in plastic painters suits.

Organizers passed out N95s, water and snacks. One walked around with sharpies for attendees to write the jail support number on their arms in case of arrest. A black helicopter circled overhead.

A truck and trailer pulled up filled with large painted creatures — handmade butterflies and dragon heads with smiling teeth. Organizers called it a “multi-person puppet” that was carried with the crowd on their march.

Just before 8:30, the crowd began chanting “Viva viva Tortuguita,” in remembrance of Manuel “Tortuguita” Teran, who was killed by police in January. The police report says Teran shot at officers first, wounding a trooper, before being killed by return fire. Teran’s family disputes findings from the police investigation into the death.

Teran’s mother, Belkis Teran, said those involved in the movement to stop the construction of the training facility have told her they continue to remember her son, who went by the pronouns they/them. Last month, a special prosecutor assigned to investigate Teran’s death announced that no charges will be filed against the Georgia State Troopers involved.

“Manuel was everyday, doing something for somebody,” she said. “Little by little, all these people were touched by them.”

Sunday night, organizers asked on social media that all participants pledge themselves to a code of conduct that includes not bringing weapons or explosives to the event. The pledge also includes not destroying construction equipment or bringing alcohol or illegal drugs to the demonstration. Those pledges were read to the crowd Monday morning just before the march started.

“Having this basic agreement will allow many people to join this action with clarity and trust,” the post said. “These agreements are not philosophical or political requirements asked of any participant, or judgements about the validity of some tactics over others. These basic agreements are meant to create a basis for trust, so we can work together for this mass action and know what to expect from each other that day.”

Violence has erupted at the site before.

In addition to Teran’s death, explosive devices were hurled at police and equipment set on fire during another demonstration.

Dozens of people have been arrested and charged under the state’s racketeering law, and opposition to the facility has garnered world-wide attention and led to a petition drive meant to force a referendum on the issue. The petition effort is currently delayed in court proceedings.

Organizers have said the goal is to halt construction of the $90 million facility and a flyer for the event says: “Cop City Will Never Be Built.” City officials say construction is about 40% complete.

“We will protect ourselves and each other from police violence,” is the last pledge on the list.

Kamau Franklin with community movement builders addressed the gathering crowd Monday morning: “As we know the struggle to stop cop city is ongoing and it takes many tactics and strategies to stop it from being built. We’ve been out here for over two years fighting to stop cop city.

“We stand here to say today is not a time for cowards. It’s not a time for cowardness. We have to make choices. You’re either with the oppressed or with the oppressor.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.