NFL grads of Clayton Schools to bring star power to foundation fundraiser

Hines Ward, D.J. Shockley, Andre Hastings, Rodney Smith, Kyle Love, Harry Douglas and many others will play golf Friday in a celebrity fundraiser meant for the district’s annual Superintendent’s Golf Scholarship Tournament.

The tournament, now in its ninth year, raised an estimated $200,000 in cash and prizes in 2021. More than 200 scholarships and awards were distributed to Class of 2021 graduating seniors and district staff because of the fundraiser, the school system said.