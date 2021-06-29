Next to Atlanta’s water reservoirs, new park adding amphitheater, play area

A new amphitheater and play area are coming to a park in northwest Atlanta located just next to the city’s water treatment center and reservoir in northwest Atlanta.
At the northwest corner of Northside Drive and 17th Street, the “Atlanta Waterworks Greenspace” could become a gathering spot and event space for a part of the city without much access to public parks, community leaders said.
The Upper Westside Community Improvement District, which raises funds by taxing commercial property owners, recently announced it received a $100,000 grant from Park Pride, a local nonprofit, for the first phase of construction on the greenspace, which is set to begin next month.
The new “playscape” will include equipment inspired by the water treatment process at the nearby Hemphill Water Treatment Plant. The amphitheater will be used to host events including concerts and outdoor movies.
Credit: Courtesy
The CID is working with the Friends of Atlanta Waterworks and the city’s Department of Watershed Management on the project. The 4.5-acre plot of land was cleared and first opened to the public in 2018.
The park borders three neighborhoods — Berkeley Park, Loring Heights and Home Park — and is near Atlantic Station and the Georgia Tech campus.
“Working with the surrounding neighborhood associations, the Friends of Waterworks Greenspace and the city, we identified this corner with its dramatic views of Atlanta and proximity to everything as the perfect spot,” said Elizabeth Hollister, the executive director of the Upper Westside CID.
Friends of Atlanta Waterworks is continuing to fundraise for future phases of the construction.