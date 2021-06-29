Next to Atlanta’s water reservoirs, new park adding amphitheater, play area

Caption The design of the playscape is inspired by the nearby water treatment plant. Credit: Courtesy Credit: Courtesy

The CID is working with the Friends of Atlanta Waterworks and the city’s Department of Watershed Management on the project. The 4.5-acre plot of land was cleared and first opened to the public in 2018.

The park borders three neighborhoods — Berkeley Park, Loring Heights and Home Park — and is near Atlantic Station and the Georgia Tech campus.

“Working with the surrounding neighborhood associations, the Friends of Waterworks Greenspace and the city, we identified this corner with its dramatic views of Atlanta and proximity to everything as the perfect spot,” said Elizabeth Hollister, the executive director of the Upper Westside CID.

Friends of Atlanta Waterworks is continuing to fundraise for future phases of the construction.