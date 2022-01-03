Hamburger icon
Monday power outage impacts Clayton County senior facility, fire station

Clayton County closed several buildings on Monday after a power outage.
Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
58 minutes ago

A power outage in the Government Circle-Anvil Block Road area of Clayton County forced officials in the south metro Atlanta community to temporarily close several municipal buildings, including a fire station and the Sonna Singleton Gregory Senior Center.

At least 13 facilities were without power on Monday, the county said in a statement. In addition to the fire station and senior center, those without power included an animal control facility, three county police posts. fleet maintenance offices, a fuel station and the county’s Technology Telephone and Radio Center.

The county did not say how the buildings lost power, but said Georgia Power was on the scene to investigate and to store the electricity.

Gregory Senior Center classes and programs impacted by the closing will be made up at a later date, the county said. To find out when the meetings will be rescheduled, call 770-347-0340.

Leon Stafford covers south metro government

