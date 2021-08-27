Milton wants feedback on road projects

The city of Milton is surveying people to see how the city can improve three intersections.
The online survey asks folks who live/work in the city about the following projects: a proposed roundabout at Bethany and Providence roads, turn lanes and raised islands proposed at Freemanville and Redd roads and a new traffic signal/turn lanes proposed at Hopewell and Redd roads.
Milton’s public works department has concept designs for all three projects but wants feedback.
The survey, which closes Friday, can be found at www.surveymonkey.com/r/IntersectionImprovements.
Credit: Adrianne Murchison
In Other News
1
Fayette Schools giving substitute teachers a pay raise
2
Metro Atlanta adds jobs in July as economic recovery continues
3
Map: Coronavirus deaths and cases in Georgia (updated Aug. 26)
4
Fulton loosens restrictions on rent/utility assistance program
5
As Atlanta’s population changes, so does the race for mayor