Metro Atlanta local governments to get $900 million from Biden’s COVID-19 relief package

President Joe Biden is expected to sign the $1.9 trillion federal package on Friday, a year after the coronavirus pandemic blindsided society.

A National Association of Counties database created with projected figures from the U.S. Department of the Treasury show that more than $206 million in allocations could flood into Fulton County. Clayton County could get more than $68 million, data shows, and Gwinnett County could receive as much as $181 million.