Metro Atlanta local governments to get $900 million from Biden’s COVID-19 relief package

Last year, local governments such as Fulton County used fund from the federal relief package to purchase temperature reading devices, masks and Plexiglas in an attempt to decrease the spread of COVID-19. (REBECCA WRIGHT FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION)
By Wilborn P. Nobles III - The Atlanta Journal-ConstitutionStephen Deere - The Atlanta Journal-ConstitutionTyler Estep - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Six metro Atlanta governments will likely receive more than $916 million from the economic stimulus bill moving through the federal government for approval this week.

President Joe Biden is expected to sign the $1.9 trillion federal package on Friday, a year after the coronavirus pandemic blindsided society.

A National Association of Counties database created with projected figures from the U.S. Department of the Treasury show that more than $206 million in allocations could flood into Fulton County. Clayton County could get more than $68 million, data shows, and Gwinnett County could receive as much as $181 million.

Cobb County spokesman Ross Cavitt told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that Cobb will receive $149 million. DeKalb County, according to Commissioner Larry Johnson, will get more than $147 million.

The City of Atlanta estimates it will receive $165 million.

Estimated stimulus allocations to local governments

  • Fulton County: $206 million
  • City of Atlanta: $165 million
  • Cobb County: $149 million
  • DeKalb County: $147 million
  • Gwinnett County: $181 million
  • Clayton County: $68 million

AJC reporters Arielle Kass, Ben Brasch, Leon Stafford, Stephen Deere, and Tyler Estep contributed to this story.

