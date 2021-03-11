Metro Atlanta local governments to get $900 million from Biden’s COVID-19 relief package

Six metro Atlanta governments will likely receive more than $916 million from the economic stimulus bill moving through the federal government for approval this week.
President Joe Biden is expected to sign the $1.9 trillion federal package on Friday, a year after the coronavirus pandemic blindsided society.
A National Association of Counties database created with projected figures from the U.S. Department of the Treasury show that more than $206 million in allocations could flood into Fulton County. Clayton County could get more than $68 million, data shows, and Gwinnett County could receive as much as $181 million.
Cobb County spokesman Ross Cavitt told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that Cobb will receive $149 million. DeKalb County, according to Commissioner Larry Johnson, will get more than $147 million.
The City of Atlanta estimates it will receive $165 million.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Estimated stimulus allocations to local governments
- Fulton County: $206 million
- City of Atlanta: $165 million
- Cobb County: $149 million
- DeKalb County: $147 million
- Gwinnett County: $181 million
- Clayton County: $68 million
AJC reporters Arielle Kass, Ben Brasch, Leon Stafford, Stephen Deere, and Tyler Estep contributed to this story.