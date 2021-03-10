Atlanta poised to get $165 million from Biden’s COVID-19 stimulus bill

The City of Atlanta estimates that it will receive approximately $165 million in direct aid from the COVID-19 relief bill President Joe Biden is expected to sign this week.
The total federal aid package amounts to $1.9 trillion.
Matthew Bartleet, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottom’s Director of Innovation & Performance, shared the news with the city council’s Finance/Executive Committee on Wednesday afternoon. He said $350 billion from the national relief plan is earmarked for state and local governments.
“There’s been some tweaks in the Senate through their deliberations, so some of those tweaks for example may adjust the final amount we receive, plus or minus,” Bartleet said.
The estimated amount of direct aid for Atlanta comes from the United States Conference of Mayors, Barleet said, adding that the direct allocation would come from the U.S. Department of Treasury within 60 days of the plan’s enactment.
The package, dubbed the American Rescue Plan, does not have an expiration date on funding, Barleet said, meaning the money would be available until it is entirely used. He said they expect “a relatively quick push” of the funds into the city.
Eligible uses for the aid, he said, include replacing revenue that has been lost, delayed or decreased due to the coronavirus pandemic. Barleet said the allocation would allow the city to offset revenue reductions in fiscal year 2021 and fiscal year 2022.
The legislation to implement the American Rescue Plan is working through Congress now. Atlanta received $87.2 million in CARES Act funding that was approved in April 2020.