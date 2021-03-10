Atlanta poised to get $165 million from Biden’s COVID-19 stimulus bill

The package, dubbed the American Rescue Plan, does not have an expiration date on funding, Barleet said, meaning the money would be available until it is entirely used. He said they expect “a relatively quick push” of the funds into the city.

Eligible uses for the aid, he said, include replacing revenue that has been lost, delayed or decreased due to the coronavirus pandemic. Barleet said the allocation would allow the city to offset revenue reductions in fiscal year 2021 and fiscal year 2022.

The legislation to implement the American Rescue Plan is working through Congress now. Atlanta received $87.2 million in CARES Act funding that was approved in April 2020.