Mayor: Investigators have reviewed DNA in the Atlanta Child Murders case

“This was a very, very painful time in our city’s history,” Bottoms said Friday.

“Part of my asking that this be reopened was in light of where we are with DNA testing some 40 years later...to make sure that we have examined everything possible to make sure that the person or people responsible are being held accountable.”

Bottoms said a private lab is analyzing the deteriorated DNA and fiber evidence in all 30 of the cases. She also said investigators have extended the timeline from 1970 to 1985 to see if there are any additional children or victims that may have been overlooked.

“I believe there are two cases...that we have been able to send off DNA for additional analysis,” Bottoms said.

“We certainly hope to have that information back over the next few months. Hopefully, before I leave office I hope that we’re able to get it back, but if not, I trust that whomever the next mayor will keep this as a priority,” she said. “And it’s truly my hope that with the analysis of this additional DNA that we can have some additional answers.

Portraits of the missing children were recently installed as an art memorial at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. The city is also creating an “eternal flame” and memorial wall that will list the names of those murdered or left missing at City Hall.