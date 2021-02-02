Atlanta Child Murder victims to be honored with wall, ‘eternal flame’

The Atlanta City Council on Monday approved an “eternal flame” and memorial wall that will list the names of those murdered or left missing four decades ago.

There has been an intense need for closure surrounding the cases in part because no one has ever been charged. After Wayne Williams was sentenced to life in prison for killing two adults, authorities closed the children’s death investigations and said they were sure Williams killed the kids. Williams says he is innocent. Many families still want the law to definitively say who killed their children or investigate further.