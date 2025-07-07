Business
Airport’s planned overnight power outages will begin Tuesday

Lights, escalators in the domestic terminal will be off for a few hours overnight on July 8-9, 14-15.
Credit: Bob Andres

Credit: Bob Andres

In this December 2017 photo, passengers feel the effects of a massive power outage at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport as they endure long lines to claim baggage and ride shuttles. (Bob Andres/AJC)
By Emma Hurt
1 hour ago

Plans to test Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport’s emergency lighting system are back on this week after officials scrubbed their original schedule last week because of July Fourth passenger volumes.

The tests, which will affect lighting, escalators, elevators and major terminal systems like baggage claim, are set to happen between the hours of 11:59 p.m. and 2:30 a.m. on the following dates:

  • Tuesday, July 8
  • Wednesday, July 9
  • Monday, July 14
  • Tuesday, July 15
The testing is part of a long-term effort to upgrade the airport’s electrical systems and “achieve 100% electrical resilience.”

They will be postponed in case of “irregular airport operations,” according to a new release.

Since a disastrous 2017 power outage that shut Hartsfield-Jackson down for 11 hours, the airport has been working toward building an entire redundant power system.

