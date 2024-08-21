Metro Atlanta

Second More MARTA audit sought

First audit, released this week, found transit agency could owe $70 million
Aerial photograph shows MARTA train tracks on Wednesday, April 24, 2024. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

By
12 minutes ago

The chairwoman of a state legislative committee overseeing MARTA is seeking a second audit, after the first one commissioned by the city of Atlanta found the transit agency could owe city taxpayers $70 million.

In a letter to MARTA’s Board of Directors, who are scheduled to meet Thursday, State Rep. Deborah Silcox suggested the agency ask for another review because of “potentially significant miscalculations” made by auditors for the firm hired by the city.

She said it is troubling that MARTA’s response to the audit was not included in the final report. The audit was initiated to look into how the agency spent money from a sales tax approved by voters in 2016 for transit expansion that’s been dubbed “More MARTA.”

“This omission raises concerns about the impartiality and thoroughness of the audit process, as such a review should consider all relevant information and responses,” Silcox said.

MARTA contested the figure when the audit was released earlier this week, saying the audit firm’s calculations were wrong.

Silcox recommended hiring KPMG to conduct the second audit. The firm is already doing work for the joint MARTA Oversight Committee, she said.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Sara Gregory

