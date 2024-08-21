Second More MARTA audit sought

The chairwoman of a state legislative committee overseeing MARTA is seeking a second audit, after the first one commissioned by the city of Atlanta found the transit agency could owe city taxpayers $70 million.

In a letter to MARTA’s Board of Directors, who are scheduled to meet Thursday, State Rep. Deborah Silcox suggested the agency ask for another review because of “potentially significant miscalculations” made by auditors for the firm hired by the city.

She said it is troubling that MARTA’s response to the audit was not included in the final report. The audit was initiated to look into how the agency spent money from a sales tax approved by voters in 2016 for transit expansion that’s been dubbed “More MARTA.”