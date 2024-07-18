MARTA: Mayor considers 10-year fix for Five Points

Board members also expressed skepticism that a delay in the Five Points project is the way to go.

“If we pause this contract, it’s going to cost somebody a lot of money,” board member Bill Floyd said.

A spokesman for Dickens did not immediately respond to a request for comment. No Atlanta board members attended Thursday’s meeting, leaving the body without a quorum.

The Five Points rehabilitation has been politically divisive since MARTA unveiled its plans last year. The agency wants to remove the leaky concrete canopy over the station and replace it with a translucent roof.

It also plans to build street-level bus bays and create more green space around the station. MARTA officials say the work is not merely aesthetic — the leaky canopy poses a safety risk for passengers and a maintenance challenge that has defied temporary fixes.

Most of the money will come from a half-penny transit sales tax that Atlanta voters approved in 2016. MARTA also received a $25 million federal grant and a $13.8 million grant for the project.

That plan sparked a backlash from some political and business leaders. But MARTA believed it had Dickens’ blessing to proceed.

That’s changed since MARTA announced in May that it planned to close pedestrian and bus access to Five Points during construction. Rail passengers would still be able to switch trains, but the street closure would force other people to board and depart trains at other nearby stations.

The plan sparked a renewed backlash, and Dickens himself ultimately asked MARTA to delay the project. After initially resisting, MARTA recently announced that it’s pausing construction.

On Thursday, Greenwood provided more details. He said the agency has paused construction for six weeks to try to address the mayor’s concerns.

Greenwood said Dickens wants to consider a 10-year fix to the canopy. But he expressed skepticism about such a plan.

Even the six-week “pause” is not cost-free. MARTA attorney Peter Andrews told the board the pause will cost contractor Skanska about $500,000 in overhead and other expenses. He said a longer delay would be more costly, as the company already has agreements with subcontractors, leased a giant crane and incurred other costs.

Greenwood said MARTA is waiting for Dickens to indicate how it wants the transit agency to proceed. He said the mayor has not ruled out proceeding with the project as planned.