Mableton celebrates one year since city’s creation

The city of Mableton will celebrate one year since its creation this weekend, with several family-friendly events hosted by Mayor Michael Owens and the city council.

The festivities kick off Thursday with a golf tournament at Dogwood Golf Club. All of the proceeds will go toward the mayor’s educational impact program for students in Mableton.

On Friday, the South Cobb Community Center will have a brunch to celebrate seniors, who will eat free. For attendees under age 65, tickets cost $15. On Saturday, the city will host a family fun run and carnival-themed festival with games, food trucks, a small-business showcase and a car show.