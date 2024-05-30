Mableton celebrates one year since city’s creation

The city of Mableton will celebrate one year since its creation this weekend, with several family-friendly events hosted by Mayor Michael Owens and the city council.
The festivities kick off Thursday with a golf tournament at Dogwood Golf Club. All of the proceeds will go toward the mayor’s educational impact program for students in Mableton.
On Friday, the South Cobb Community Center will have a brunch to celebrate seniors, who will eat free. For attendees under age 65, tickets cost $15. On Saturday, the city will host a family fun run and carnival-themed festival with games, food trucks, a small-business showcase and a car show.
“It’s hard to believe that it’s been once year since we officially began city operations,” Owens said via email. “We are commemorating this with a multi-day celebration that includes a collection of events that will offer something for everyone.”
The city officials began building the city government last year and have hired several key staff positions, created a transitionary budget and took over business license renewals for this year. The city has another year before it must be fully operational.
To register for the events, go to the city’s official Facebook page at www.facebook.com/cityofmableton.
